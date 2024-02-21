McLaughlin, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to host Coward and the Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-9, 11-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-15, 5-8 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-9, 11-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-15, 5-8 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trenton McLaughlin and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks host Cedric Coward and the Eastern Washington Eagles in Big Sky play.

The Lumberjacks have gone 6-3 at home. Northern Arizona is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 11-2 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Northern Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.7 points for the Lumberjacks. Oakland Fort is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Coward is shooting 55.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Eagles. Ethan Price is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

