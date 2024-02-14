McLaughlin and Northern Arizona host Sacramento State

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-14, 4-7 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-19, 2-10 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-14, 4-7 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-19, 2-10 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Trenton McLaughlin scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 76-71 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets have gone 5-5 in home games. Sacramento State is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks are 4-7 in conference games. Northern Arizona gives up 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 67.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 70.0 Sacramento State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is averaging 12.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.