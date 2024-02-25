Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » McKoy scores 26, leads…

McKoy scores 26, leads Hawaii past Long Beach State 73-65

The Associated Press

February 25, 2024, 2:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — Justin McKoy finished with 26 points to guide Hawaii to a 73-65 victory over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

McKoy made 10 of 14 shots with four 3-pointers for the Rainbow Warriors (16-12, 8-8 Big West Conference). He added six rebounds. Noel Coleman buried three 3-pointers and scored 18.

AJ George scored 18 on 8-for-14 shooting to lead the Beach (18-10, 10-6). Aboubacar Traore had 15 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Lassina Traore pitched in with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

——-

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up