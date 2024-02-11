McKinney scores 31 as San Diego takes down Pacific 89-84

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Wayne McKinney III scored 31 points as San Diego beat Pacific 89-84 on Saturday night. McKinney…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Wayne McKinney III scored 31 points as San Diego beat Pacific 89-84 on Saturday night.

McKinney also contributed five rebounds for the Toreros (15-11, 5-6 West Coast Conference). Steven Jamerson II scored 22 points and added 14 rebounds. Deuce Turner had 20 points and was 6-of-10 shooting, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers (6-20, 0-11) were led by Jalen Brown, who recorded 17 points. Moe Odum added 15 points and seven assists for Pacific. Judson Martindale also had 14 points. The Tigers extended their losing streak to 11 in a row.

McKinney’s 16-point second half helped San Diego finish off the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

