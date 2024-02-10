McKinney and San Diego host Pacific

San Diego Toreros (14-11, 4-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-19, 0-10 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (14-11, 4-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-19, 0-10 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the Pacific Tigers after Wayne McKinney III scored 24 points in San Diego’s 79-77 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Tigers are 5-9 on their home court. Pacific is ninth in the WCC scoring 64.5 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Toreros have gone 4-6 against WCC opponents. San Diego allows 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Pacific’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game San Diego allows. San Diego averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Toreros face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 8.9 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Steven Jamerson II is averaging 8.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 64.0 points, 24.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.