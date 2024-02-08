McKie and N.C. A&T host Charleston (SC)

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-16, 5-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-7, 7-3 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-16, 5-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-7, 7-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -19.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Jalal McKie scored 23 points in N.C. A&T’s 69-65 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Cougars have gone 8-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 5-5 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 6-10 when winning the turnover battle.

Charleston (SC) averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Charleston (SC) has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is scoring 12.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cougars. Kobe Rodgers is averaging 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Landon Glasper is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 21.3 points. Camian Shell is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.