McKee leads Queens against Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-13, 4-8 ASUN) at Queens Royals (10-17, 4-8 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the Jacksonville Dolphins after AJ McKee scored 30 points in Queens’ 93-79 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Royals have gone 9-3 at home. Queens is 4-14 against opponents over .500.

The Dolphins are 4-8 in conference play. Jacksonville is sixth in the ASUN scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Robert McCray averaging 8.8.

Queens averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Queens allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKee is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

Jarius Cook averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. McCray is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

