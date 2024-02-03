McHenry’s 22 lead Western Kentucky over Middle Tennessee 88-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry’s 22 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Middle Tennessee 88-65 on Saturday night. McHenry…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry’s 22 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Middle Tennessee 88-65 on Saturday night.

McHenry was 7-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line for the Hilltoppers (15-7, 4-4 Conference USA). Rodney Howard added 16 points while going 6 of 13 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Tyrone Marshall shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Blue Raiders (8-14, 2-5) were led in scoring by Jalen Jordan, who finished with 22 points. Jestin Porter added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Middle Tennessee. Elias King also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

