Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » McHenry scores 24 in…

McHenry scores 24 in Western Kentucky’s 70-59 victory over Jacksonville State

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 8:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Don McHenry had 24 points in Western Kentucky’s 70-59 win over Jacksonville State on Saturday night.

McHenry shot 9 for 18 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Hilltoppers (17-7, 6-4 Conference USA). Rodney Howard added eight points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds. Brandon Newman shot 3 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

KyKy Tandy finished with 13 points for the Gamecocks (12-13, 4-6). Juwan Perdue added 10 points for Jacksonville State. In addition, Marcellus Brigham Jr. finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up