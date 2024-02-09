McHenry leads Western Kentucky against Jacksonville State after 20-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-7, 5-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-12, 4-5 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-7, 5-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-12, 4-5 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky faces the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Don McHenry scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 81-76 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-4 in home games. Jacksonville State scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 5-4 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks third in the CUSA with 13.6 assists per game led by McHenry averaging 2.7.

Jacksonville State scores 70.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 74.9 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 15.9 more points per game (80.7) than Jacksonville State gives up to opponents (64.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is averaging 18.6 points for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

McHenry is averaging 15.6 points for the Hilltoppers. Rodney Howard is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.