McHenry and Western Kentucky host Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-13, 2-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-7, 3-4 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-13, 2-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-7, 3-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky faces the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Don McHenry scored 21 points in Western Kentucky’s 79-77 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Hilltoppers are 9-1 on their home court. Western Kentucky averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Raiders have gone 2-4 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is ninth in the CUSA scoring 63.8 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

Western Kentucky averages 80.4 points, 14.1 more per game than the 66.3 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 63.8 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 75.3 Western Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McHenry is averaging 15.1 points for the Hilltoppers. Brandon Newman is averaging 11.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Elias King averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Jestin Porter is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.