McGlothan has 25, Grand Canyon defeats Seattle U 95-88 in OT

PHOENIX (AP) — Gabe McGlothan scored 25 points as Grand Canyon beat Seattle U 95-88 in overtime on Thursday.

McGlothan also had six rebounds for the Antelopes (20-2, 10-1 Western Athletic Conference). Rayshon Harrison scored 21 points and added six rebounds and eight assists. Tyon Grant-Foster had 15 points and finished 7 of 13 from the field.

Cameron Tyson led the Redhawks (12-9, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Alex Schumacher added 19 points, five assists and three steals for Seattle U. In addition, John Christofilis had 19 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

