McGinnis scores 19 to lead Lipscomb past Central Arkansas 85-68

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 7:11 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A.J McGinnis scored 19 points as Lipscomb beat Central Arkansas 85-68 on Saturday night.

McGinnis shot 7 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Bisons (17-11, 8-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Grant Asman had 16 points and six rebounds. Joe Anderson scored 13.

The Bears (9-20, 5-8) were led by Daniel Sofield with 20 points. Elias Cato totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Tucker Anderson scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

