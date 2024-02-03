McGinnis leads Lipscomb against Jacksonville after 20-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-11, 2-6 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-10, 4-4 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-11, 2-6 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-10, 4-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -11.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Jacksonville Dolphins after A.J McGinnis scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 85-76 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Bisons have gone 7-1 at home. Lipscomb averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dolphins are 2-6 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Lipscomb averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 72.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 75.5 Lipscomb allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrin Boyd is averaging 16.9 points for the Bisons. McGinnis is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Jarius Cook averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Robert McCray is shooting 53.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

