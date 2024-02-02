McGinnis and Lipscomb host Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-11, 2-6 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-10, 4-4 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-11, 2-6 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-10, 4-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after A.J McGinnis scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 85-76 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Bisons are 7-1 in home games. Lipscomb scores 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Dolphins are 2-6 in conference games. Jacksonville averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Lipscomb averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Dolphins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrin Boyd is averaging 16.9 points for the Bisons. McGinnis is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Robert McCray is shooting 52.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.