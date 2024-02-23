McGee leads Sacred Heart against Cent. Conn. St. after 21-point showing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (16-10, 10-3 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-14, 8-5 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (16-10, 10-3 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-14, 8-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Kyle McGee scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 99-91 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Pioneers are 10-3 on their home court. Sacred Heart is second in the NEC with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Alex Sobel averaging 7.3.

The Blue Devils are 10-3 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. is the top team in the NEC with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Brown averaging 6.4.

Sacred Heart makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Cent. Conn. St. averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Sacred Heart allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Reilly averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. McGee is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Allan Jeanne-Rose is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.