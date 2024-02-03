McCreary scores 30, Mercer beats VMI 90-69

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary’s 30 points led Mercer past VMI 90-69 on Saturday. McCreary had seven rebounds for…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary’s 30 points led Mercer past VMI 90-69 on Saturday.

McCreary had seven rebounds for the Bears (10-13, 3-7 Southern Conference). Alex Holt scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Caleb Hunter shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Taeshaud Jackson finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds and two steals for the Keydets (4-19, 1-9). AJ Clark added 13 points and six rebounds for VMI. In addition, Brennan Watkins finished with 11 points and five assists.

Mercer plays Furman at home on Wednesday, and VMI hosts Chattanooga on Thursday.

