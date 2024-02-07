Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » McCreary scores 28 as…

McCreary scores 28 as Mercer defeats Furman 78-69

The Associated Press

February 7, 2024, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary’s 28 points helped Mercer defeat Furman 78-69 on Wednesday night.

McCreary added eight rebounds for the Bears (11-13, 4-7 Southern Conference). Caleb Hunter scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. David Thomas had nine points and went 4 of 10 from the field.

Marcus Foster led the way for the Paladins (12-12, 6-5) with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Alex Williams added 15 points for Furman. Tyrese Hughey also had 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up