McCreary, Mercer Bears to host Tripp and the Wofford Terriers

Wofford Terriers (14-11, 7-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-14, 4-8 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jalyn McCreary and the Mercer Bears host Corey Tripp and the Wofford Terriers.

The Bears are 7-5 in home games. Mercer is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 7-5 in conference play. Wofford is 6-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mercer is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford scores 6.0 more points per game (76.4) than Mercer allows to opponents (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bears. David Thomas is averaging 11.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Tripp is averaging 16.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

