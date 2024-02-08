McCray scores 22 as Jacksonville beats Central Arkansas 59-55

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 22 points as Jacksonville beat Central Arkansas 59-55 on Thursday night. McCray added…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 22 points as Jacksonville beat Central Arkansas 59-55 on Thursday night.

McCray added six rebounds for the Dolphins (12-12, 3-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryce Workman scored 10 points while finishing 4 of 9 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Gyasi Powell was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Bears (8-18, 4-6) were led by Javion Guy-King, who recorded 16 points. Tucker Anderson added 12 points for Central Arkansas. Ubong Abasi Etim also recorded nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.