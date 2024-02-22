McCray and Jacksonville host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (15-13, 8-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-14, 4-9 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (15-13, 8-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-14, 4-9 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Robert McCray scored 22 points in Jacksonville’s 74-65 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Dolphins are 10-1 on their home court. Jacksonville is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Ospreys are 8-5 in conference play. North Florida ranks ninth in the ASUN with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Dorian James averaging 5.4.

Jacksonville averages 71.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 75.9 North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Chaz Lanier is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 19.8 points. Nate Lliteras is shooting 53.5% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

