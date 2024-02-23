McCray and Jacksonville host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (15-13, 8-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-14, 4-9 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Florida Ospreys (15-13, 8-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-14, 4-9 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on the North Florida Ospreys after Robert McCray scored 22 points in Jacksonville’s 74-65 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Dolphins have gone 10-1 in home games. Jacksonville is 7-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Ospreys are 8-5 against ASUN opponents. North Florida scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Jacksonville averages 71.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 75.9 North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is averaging 17.1 points for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.