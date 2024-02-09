McCray and Jacksonville host North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (12-12, 6-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 3-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (12-12, 6-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 3-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the North Alabama Lions after Robert McCray scored 22 points in Jacksonville’s 59-55 win against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Dolphins have gone 9-1 in home games. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 37.9 rebounds. Stephon Payne III leads the Dolphins with 6.2 boards.

The Lions are 6-4 in conference play. North Alabama scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Jacksonville’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Jacksonville gives up.

The Dolphins and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarius Cook is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 7.7 points. McCray is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Dallas Howell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Jacari Lane is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.