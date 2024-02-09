McCollum leads Oklahoma against Oklahoma State after 20-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-13, 2-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-13, 2-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-6, 5-5 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 82-66 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Sooners have gone 12-2 in home games. Oklahoma is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 77.8 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Cowboys are 2-8 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oklahoma averages 77.8 points, 7.2 more per game than the 70.6 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 14.5 points and 3.5 assists. Jalon Moore is shooting 54.1% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Javon Small is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 9.8 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 32.9% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

