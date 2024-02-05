Live Radio
McCarty scores 15, South Carolina State beats Coppin State 77-65

The Associated Press

February 5, 2024, 10:08 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Caleb McCarty had 15 points in South Carolina State’s 77-65 win over Coppin State on Monday night.

McCarty also had six rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (8-15, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Michael Teal totaled 14 points and six rebounds. Wilson Dubinsky had 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

The Eagles (2-19, 1-6) were led by Malik Battle’s 18 points. Ryan Archey scored 17 with three steals. Justin Winston contributed 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

