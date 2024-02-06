McCain leads No. 9 Duke against Notre Dame after 23-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-15, 2-9 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (16-5, 7-3 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-15, 2-9 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (16-5, 7-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke faces the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Jared McCain scored 23 points in Duke’s 93-84 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Blue Devils are 10-2 on their home court. Duke is fourth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Fighting Irish are 2-9 in conference matchups. Notre Dame gives up 65.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Duke scores 81.1 points, 15.6 more per game than the 65.5 Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Duke has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is averaging 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Blue Devils. McCain is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

Braeden Shrewsberry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.