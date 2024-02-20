McCain leads No. 8 Duke against Miami (FL) after 35-point game

Duke Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke takes on the Miami Hurricanes after Jared McCain scored 35 points in Duke’s 76-67 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hurricanes are 11-3 in home games. Miami (FL) ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.6 assists per game led by Nijel Pack averaging 3.6.

The Blue Devils are 11-3 against conference opponents. Duke is second in the ACC scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Miami (FL) averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Duke allows. Duke has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 13.7 points. Norchad Omier is shooting 57.8% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

Kyle Filipowski is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. McCain is averaging 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

