McBride scores 34 as Oral Roberts beats Denver 82-76

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 10:51 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Issac McBride scored 34 points as Oral Roberts beat Denver 82-76 on Saturday night.

McBride added three steals for the Golden Eagles (11-11, 5-4 Summit League). Jailen Bedford scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added nine rebounds. Sir Issac Herron had 14 points and finished 7 of 7 from the floor.

The Pioneers (13-11, 4-5) were led by Tommy Bruner, who posted 22 points, four assists and two steals. Jaxon Brenchley added 20 points and three steals for Denver.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

