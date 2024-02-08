McBride leads Oral Roberts against St. Thomas

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-11, 5-4 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (15-9, 5-4 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday,…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-11, 5-4 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (15-9, 5-4 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -7; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Issac McBride scored 34 points in Oral Roberts’ 82-76 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies are 8-2 in home games. St. Thomas is eighth in the Summit League scoring 72.8 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-4 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

St. Thomas’ average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Nau is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 4.8 points. Raheem Anthony is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

McBride is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

