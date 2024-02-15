McBride leads Oral Roberts against North Dakota State after 24-point outing

North Dakota State Bison (12-13, 5-5 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-13, 5-6 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday,…

North Dakota State Bison (12-13, 5-5 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-13, 5-6 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the North Dakota State Bison after Issac McBride scored 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 83-72 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-2 in home games. Oral Roberts is fifth in the Summit League scoring 75.4 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Bison are 5-5 in conference games. North Dakota State has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oral Roberts is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.1% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 76.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the 76.0 Oral Roberts allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is shooting 44.2% and averaging 20.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Boden Skunberg is averaging 15 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.