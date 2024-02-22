McBride and Oral Roberts host Omaha

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-15, 5-8 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-15, 6-7 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-15, 5-8 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-15, 6-7 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Issac McBride scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 78-65 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Mavericks are 10-3 on their home court. Omaha is 8-8 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 5-8 in conference play. Oral Roberts ranks eighth in the Summit League with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Jailen Bedford averaging 6.8.

Omaha’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Omaha gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is averaging 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Kareem Thompson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. McBride is shooting 46.5% and averaging 21.5 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.