Mbemba leads Colorado State to 66-47 win over San Jose State

Fort Collins, Colo. (AP) — Freshman Rashaan Mbemba came off the bench to score 13 points to lead Colorado State to a 66-47 win over San Jose State on Friday night.

The Rams (19-5, 7-4 Mountain West) jumped out to a 38-19 lead at the break and cruised to their fourth straight win. San Jose State (8-16, 1-10) lost its seventh straight game.

Mbemba was 5-for-5 from the field and was 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Joel Scott scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds and Nique Clifford added a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while dishing five assists.

Alvaro Cardenas paced the Spartans with 14 points and five assists. Myron Amey Jr. added 13 points.

Colorado State plays at No. 24 San Diego State Tuesday. The Rams beat the Aztecs at Fort Collins 79-71. San Jose State plays at Air Force Tuesday.

