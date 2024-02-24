Mayo puts up 23 in South Dakota State’s 77-72 victory against St. Thomas

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Zeke Mayo had 23 points in South Dakota State’s 77-72 win against St. Thomas on Saturday.…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Zeke Mayo had 23 points in South Dakota State’s 77-72 win against St. Thomas on Saturday.

Mayo also added five rebounds for the Jackrabbits (17-12, 10-4 Summit League). Charlie Easley added 17 points while shooting 6 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had four steals. Matthew Mims and Luke Appel both added 11 points.

The Tommies (17-12, 7-7) were led by Carter Bjerke, who posted 16 points. St. Thomas also got 16 points from Drake Dobbs. Raheem Anthony also put up 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

