Maxwell scores 19, No. 19 Gonzaga women hit 8 straight 3s to roll past San Diego 80-52

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 19 points and made four 3-pointers in the third quarter, when Gonzaga was 8 of 8 behind the arc, to lead the 19th-ranked Bulldogs to an 80-52 win over San Diego on Thursday night, their 15th-straight win.

Gonzaga, sixth in the country on 3-pointers at 39.1%, was 2 of 12 at halftime before the floodgates opened. Kayleigh Truong had two 3s and Kaylynne Truong and Eliza Hollingsworth both had one to start the third quarter. Yvonne Ejim had a late layup as the Zags went 9 of 11 from the field to stretch a 38-20 halftime lead to 68-37. Ejim and Hollingsworth both had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kayleigh Truong had 12 points and her twin Kaylynne had 11 while matching her career-high of 12 assists. Gonzaga had 24 assists on 28 baskets and finished 12 of 26 (46%) on 3-pointers.

Dylan Horton had 13 points for the Toreros (4-17, 0-8), who have lost 11 straight, including an 18-point decision in Spokane. Kylie Horstmeyer added 12 points. San Diego was 4 of 16 from distance and shot 31% overall (21 of 68).

The Bulldogs got off to a slow start, missing their first six shots and going 2 of 14 through the first 7-plus minutes. But starting with a Hollingsworth second-chance basket, Gonzaga made 11 of 13, including seven in a row.

Hollingsworth’s basket made it 10-6. Calli Stokes made a layup to make it 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and then the Bulldogs scored the first 12 points of the second quarter with Kayleigh Truong’s four-point play making it 30-10. Kaylynne Truong’s layup made it 34-12 before settling for the 18-point halftime lead.

Gonzaga returns home to face Pacific on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won 29 straight at home, second only to South Carolina’s 50.

