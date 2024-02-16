Massie leads Longwood against Presbyterian

Longwood Lancers (15-11, 3-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-15, 4-8 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (15-11, 3-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-15, 4-8 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Johnathan Massie scored 31 points in Longwood’s 84-74 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Blue Hose are 7-6 in home games. Presbyterian is sixth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Lancers have gone 3-8 against Big South opponents. Longwood is third in the Big South with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 4.6.

Presbyterian makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Longwood has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Barnett is averaging 14.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 14.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Christmas averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Walyn Napper is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.