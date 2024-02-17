Massie leads Longwood against Presbyterian

Longwood Lancers (15-11, 3-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-15, 4-8 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (15-11, 3-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-15, 4-8 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Johnathan Massie scored 31 points in Longwood’s 84-74 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Blue Hose have gone 7-6 at home. Presbyterian ranks sixth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Lancers are 3-8 in Big South play. Longwood ranks fourth in college basketball with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Szymon Zapala averaging 2.2.

Presbyterian makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Longwood has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.5% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Barnett is averaging 14.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Walyn Napper is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

