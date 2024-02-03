ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Mason scores 30, Rice beats UTSA 80-76

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 8:23 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Mekhi Mason scored 30 points as Rice beat UTSA 80-76 on Saturday night.

Mason was 11-of-19 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Owls (9-13, 3-6 American Athletic Conference). Travis Evee scored 18 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line.

Jordan Ivy-Curry led the Roadrunners (8-14, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Christian Tucker added 14 points, eight assists and four steals for UTSA. Adante’ Holiman also recorded 11 points.

Mason put up 13 points in the first half for Rice, who led 39-28 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

