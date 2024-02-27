Mason scores 13 as Texas State downs UL Monroe 73-55

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jordan Mason had 13 points in Texas State’s 73-55 victory over UL Monroe on Tuesday…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jordan Mason had 13 points in Texas State’s 73-55 victory over UL Monroe on Tuesday night.

Mason also added five rebounds for the Bobcats (13-17, 6-11 Sun Belt Conference). Josh O’Garro had 11 points and Davion Sykes scored 10.

The Warhawks (11-17, 6-11) were led by Tyreke Locure with 13 points. Jalen Bolden added 12 points and Makai Willis scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.