Mason scores 13 as Texas State downs UL Monroe 73-55

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jordan Mason had 13 points in Texas State’s 73-55 victory over UL Monroe on Tuesday night.
Mason also added five rebounds for the Bobcats (13-17, 6-11 Sun Belt Conference). Josh O’Garro had 11 points and Davion Sykes scored 10.
The Warhawks (11-17, 6-11) were led by Tyreke Locure with 13 points. Jalen Bolden added 12 points and Makai Willis scored nine.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
