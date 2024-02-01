Masic leads Portland against Pacific after 22-point showing

Portland Pilots (7-15, 1-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-16, 0-7 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Portland Pilots (7-15, 1-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-16, 0-7 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Pacific Tigers after Vukasin Masic scored 22 points in Portland’s 76-64 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 5-7 in home games. Pacific ranks eighth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 77.1 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The Pilots have gone 1-6 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks eighth in the WCC with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Harris averaging 1.5.

Pacific averages 65.3 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 80.7 Portland gives up. Portland’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Pacific has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is averaging nine points and 4.7 assists for the Tigers. Judson Martindale is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Tyler Robertson is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 assists. Masic is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Pilots: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.