Maryland visits Crowl and No. 20 Wisconsin

Maryland Terrapins (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maryland Terrapins (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Wisconsin hosts the Maryland Terrapins after Steven Crowl scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 88-86 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Badgers have gone 12-2 at home. Wisconsin has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Terrapins are 6-9 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is third in the Big Ten with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.3.

Wisconsin averages 74.3 points, 9.7 more per game than the 64.6 Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 69.8 points per game, 1.2 more than the 68.6 Wisconsin allows.

The Badgers and Terrapins match up Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowl is averaging 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Jahmir Young is shooting 40.8% and averaging 21.2 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.