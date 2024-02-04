Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Thomas and Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (15-8, 5-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-14, 1-5 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Norfolk State Spartans (15-8, 5-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-14, 1-5 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Jamarii Thomas scored 25 points in Norfolk State’s 65-64 win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is seventh in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Troy Hupstead paces the Hawks with 8.8 boards.

The Spartans are 5-1 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is fifth in the MEAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 3.6.

Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 64.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 67.3 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 74.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the 71.4 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows.

The Hawks and Spartans match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hupstead is scoring 12.6 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Hawks. Devon Ellis is averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Thomas is averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.