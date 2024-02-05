Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Norfolk State following Thomas’ 25-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (15-8, 5-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-14, 1-5 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Norfolk State Spartans (15-8, 5-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-14, 1-5 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -8.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Jamarii Thomas scored 25 points in Norfolk State’s 65-64 win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks are 5-3 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks eighth in the MEAC with 23.7 points per game in the paint led by Devon Ellis averaging 7.3.

The Spartans are 5-1 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Norfolk State allows to opponents. Norfolk State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up.

The Hawks and Spartans face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Johnson is averaging 5.1 points for the Hawks. Troy Hupstead is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Thomas is averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Daryl Anderson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

