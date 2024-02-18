Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Coppin State following Ellis’ 22-point performance

Coppin State Eagles (2-20, 1-7 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-15, 2-6 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore plays the Coppin State Eagles after Devon Ellis scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 70-65 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Hawks are 7-3 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 1-7 in MEAC play. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 56.8 points per game and is shooting 36.7%.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is scoring 12.8 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hawks. Ellis is averaging 13 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Justin Winston is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 58.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

