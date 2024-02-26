Maryland-Eastern Shore faces South Carolina State on 13-game road skid

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-16, 3-7 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (11-16, 6-4 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-16, 3-7 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (11-16, 6-4 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits South Carolina State looking to stop its 13-game road slide.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-4 in home games. South Carolina State has a 6-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 3-7 against conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

South Carolina State averages 71.2 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 70.7 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 65.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 76.5 South Carolina State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Teal is shooting 36.6% and averaging 8.4 points for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Dionte Johnson is averaging 5.1 points for the Hawks. Troy Hupstead is averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

