Martinelli, Barnhizer lead Northwestern past Maryland for milestone victory

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored a career-high 27 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Northwestern held off Maryland 68-61 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) made 28 of 31 free throws, including 10 for 10 by Barnhizer and 9 for 10 by Martinell, as they held on to third place in the Big Ten and reached 20 wins for only the sixth time in program history.

Jahmir Young made two free throws to get the Terrapins within two points with less than 10 minutes left in the second half, but the Wildcats responded and took their first double-digit lead of the game when Matthew Nicholson dunked for a 55-45 lead with 6 minutes to go.

Maryland didn’t fade, and a fastbreak layup by Young made it 60-55 with 3 minutes to go. The Terps forced a shot-clock violation on Northwestern’s next possession and Julian Reese converted a layup to get Maryland within 60-57. Northwestern scored the next four points to go up by seven with 51 seconds left and Barnhizer went 4-for-4 from the line to seal the victory.

Young scored 24 points and made 11 of 12 free throws for Maryland (15-14, 7-11). DeShawn Harris-Smith had 14 points and Reese 12. Maryland finished 17 for 24 from the line and made only 2 of 22 3-point tries.

Boo Buie had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists for Northwestern.

After six lead changes and six ties in the first 13 1/2 minutes, Northwestern moved out in front on a series of free throws by Martinelli, who went 8 for 8 from the line in the first half. He scored eight consecutive points for the Wildcats — all on free throws — helping them build a six-point lead with 5 minutes left in the half. The Wildcats led 29-24 after a first half in which they went 14 for 16 on free throws and Maryland made 13 of 16.

Northwestern hosts Iowa on Saturday in the first of three games in eight days to close out the regular season.

Maryland hosts Indiana on Sunday.

