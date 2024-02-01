Martin and Marshall host Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-16, 1-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-11, 6-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7…

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-16, 1-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-11, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -10; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Old Dominion Monarchs after Nate Martin scored 24 points in Marshall’s 83-67 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-4 at home. Marshall has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Monarchs have gone 1-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

Marshall is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Marshall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 14.1 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 17 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Marshall.

Vasean Allette is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.