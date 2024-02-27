Marshall visits Georgia Southern following Moore’s 27-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-17, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-23, 6-10 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-17, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-23, 6-10 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tyren Moore scored 27 points in Georgia Southern’s 80-74 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles have gone 4-6 at home. Georgia Southern is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thundering Herd are 7-9 in conference games. Marshall has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Southern scores 71.9 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 76.1 Marshall gives up. Marshall’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 75.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.