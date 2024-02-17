Marshall visits Coastal Carolina following Blackmon’s 31-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-14, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-17, 4-9 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-14, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-17, 4-9 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd after Kylan Blackmon scored 31 points in Coastal Carolina’s 82-75 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers are 6-7 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 3-4 in one-possession games.

The Thundering Herd are 7-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is fifth in the Sun Belt with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 6.0.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Coastal Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Sanders is averaging 7.5 points for the Chanticleers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Kamdyn Curfman averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

