Marshall faces Troy following Anochili-Killen’s 30-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-12, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-8, 9-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Troy Trojans after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 30 points in Marshall’s 91-74 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Trojans are 12-1 on their home court. Troy is second in the Sun Belt scoring 80.0 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is second in the Sun Belt with 16.2 assists per game led by Jacob Conner averaging 3.2.

Troy averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Thundering Herd match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

Nate Martin is averaging 11.3 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Anochili-Killen is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

