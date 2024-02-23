Mark leads Arkansas against Missouri after 26-point game

Missouri Tigers (8-18, 0-13 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (13-13, 4-9 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Missouri Tigers (8-18, 0-13 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (13-13, 4-9 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Missouri Tigers after Tramon Mark scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 78-71 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks are 9-5 on their home court. Arkansas ranks ninth in the SEC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 4.8.

The Tigers are 0-13 against SEC opponents.

Arkansas averages 75.2 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 74.4 Missouri allows. Missouri has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Davis is averaging 6.1 points for the Razorbacks. Mark is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 66.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

